SoBoCo soccer continued its early season winning streak with a home opener win over Missouri Military Academy, 10-0.

The Eagles scored early out of the gate, with a goal from midfielder Brett Brookshire after only two minutes of play to go up 1-0. Four other players added to the scoring onslaught, led by Rece Gilmore with five. Freshman Jack Mcluskey had two and Josh Pridemore and Forrest Parker each had one.

“Anytime you have a lot of options people start to get more comfortable around the net and you start to get a lot more dangerous,” head coach Chris Miller said of the multiple scorers. And it’s not just the guys who put the ball in the net that contribute.

Juniors Rajeesh Bennet and Sam Bonderer set up a number of the scoring opportunities, doling out four and three assists on the night, respectively. For Miller, the team will continue to count on those two to be catalysts for the offense throughout the season, with both able to score goals on their own. The middle of the field, with Bonderer, Trenton Roney, Pridemore and Brookshire has been a solid front for the Eagles and will continue to be a source of strength for Miller’s team.

By Briley Eilers