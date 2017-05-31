The SoBoCo Eagles girls track team saved their best performances for their final two meets of the season.

The Eagles girls brought home a third place trophy from the Missouri State Track meet in Jefferson City on Saturday.

The track team did not win its conference or district meet, but won the Sectional meet leading into State and landed a total of five medals and 39 points in their third place effort.

McClure South-Berkeley won the meet with 69 points and Cardinal Ritter was second with 57 points. Fatima was in fourth place with 36 points.

The Eagles were led again this year by Hannah Crow, who won gold in the 300 meter hurdles and silver in the 100 meter hurdles. Crow, who overcame a knee injury at the end of last fall’s volleyball season, won the 100 meter hurdles and was third in the 300 last year. Sayde Taggart, only a freshman, was third in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles. Sophomore Cassey Poole was second in the 800 meters and the girls 4×400 meters relay team – with Brooke Trammell, Crow, Taggart and Poole – was fourth.

“I was confident that this would be a top team,” said Eagles coach Rachelle LeCure, “they just very strong athletes.”

LeCure said she was not surprised that Taggart could place in the 300-meter hurdles, but was a little surprised Taggart scored 7th – and winning valuable team points – in the 100-meter hurdles.

“They are seeded by their times and Sayde was not one of the top eight in the 100s,” LeCure said, “but she has been working on her starts and that work paid off.”

Crow’s season was not the dominating season she had last year. The late fall volleyball injury kept the senior from training in the off-season. However, LeCure said she was patient and continued to work – and that paid off with a silver and gold medals – winning the 300-meter hurdles easily.

Poole started her 800 meter run in the outside lane and drifted between third and fifth place most of the race. With 200 meters left, however, Poole was in third place.

“I always think Cassey has a shot,” LeCure said of the fast pace and circumstances, “because she runs like a beast and she does whatever is necessary to win.”

By Bruce Wallace