The Eagles soccer team remembered the overtime game earlier this season in the Hannibal Tournament.

It was over quickly as the Eagles watched their opponent take the OT kick and go right down and score.

SoBoCo learned it’s lesson well and last Wednesday, it was their turn.

The Eagles took the kick, moved the ball downfield and Koyia Prince centered the ball to Rain Cross who took it on her foot and booted it into the net.

Just 32 seconds into OT, the Eagles were a 4-3 winner over a top-notch Hannibal team.

“Koyia just gave me a great pass and I can’t think of a better way to finish off my senior season,” Cross said. “It was some game – something else.”

Prince tied the game with 13:40 with a curving shot from about 20 yards.

By Bruce Wallace