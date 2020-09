The Southern Boone HS Cross Country team has continued to see success in the last two meets. On September 12 at the Linn Invitational Meet the the HS boys team brought home a 6th place finish out of 18 teams while the HS Girls team brought home a 1st place finish out of 16 teams. Individual results were outstanding as the high school athletes ran a tough course that was affected by the morning’s rain.

~ Find individual results in today’s Journal ~