The Southern Boone girls golf team successfully defended their Tri-County conference title with a win Monday at Hail Ridge in Booneville. The Eagles team shot an even 400, defeating the host Booneville Pirates by 11 strokes. Blair Oaks was third. Scoring was high given the extremely windy conditions suffered on the course.

Three Southern Boone players achieved first team all-conference honors: sophomore Lila Frazier, with a score of 93, good for 4th place overall; sophomore Lily Frazier, 95 and 5th place; and senior Gracyn Merriott, 96 and 6th place. Hayley Sapp completed the scoring for the Eagles with a 116, and Kassidy Warren added a 130.

Photo: SoBoCo Eagles Girls Golf members from left: Kassidy Warren, Lila Frazier, Gracyn Merriott, Lily Frazier and Hayley Sapp.