Lead Image: Dawson Crump, center, signed a scholarship recently to compete in eSports for Central Methodist University

The Central Methodist eSports team has inked its first ever member to the inaugural 2018-19 team with the signing of Dawson Crump, an Ashland native, on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Donald Sledge made the announcement that the first signee would be an essential part of building the program on campus. He later stated, “We here at CMU are extremely excited to have Dawson as the first eSports player on our team. We all look forward to helping him excel in computer science, as well as League of Legends.”

The game of choice for the new program will begin with League of Legends, a popular game around the world that relies on teamwork and communication, with plans to expand to other popular titles in the near future.

