The Southern Boone County boys golf team celebrated a medalist in their annual Southern Boone Classic on April 10.

Sophomore Matthew Potter finished 14th out of 96 golfers, hitting a 93 in the 18-hole tournament. Freshman Adam Wiseman fell a few shots behind Potter with a 97.

Overall, head coach Mike Johnson was happy with the team improvement he saw from his golfers in the Classic. They’re score improved from a 450, which is a composite of the top four finishers on the team, in 2018 to a 401 in the 2019 tournament. He’s also impressed by newcomer Wiseman’s contribution to the team’s performance so far this season.

By Briley Eilers