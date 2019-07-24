SoBoCo Eagles coaches took 10 volleyball girls to camp at Kansas University July 9-11th. The girls spent over 25 hours in the gym over three days and improved their skills both individually and as a team. Each day the Eagles team participated in league play against other teams at the camp. On the final day, the Eagles placed 3rd out of 29 teams. Coaches witnessed amazing competition and the girls were pushed mentally and physically throughout camp.

~ See today’s Journal for more information ~

Sports Photo: The Southern Boone volleyball coaching staff took potential players to camp the second week of July. Camp participants include: back row from left, Coach Becker, Brooklyn Marrs, Celissa Kennedy, Trinity Schupp, Jo Scheer, Kayla Sage, Sydney Mattas, and Coach Wilmoth; front row: Sayde Taggart, Sidney Sapp, Addison Inlow and Alyssa Crum.