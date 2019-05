Southern Boone Fishing team went to Table Rock Lake for the 2nd regular season tournament of the year. There were 290 high school teams registered for the tournament.

Isaac Jacober & Nik Post finished 45th overall with a limit of 5 fish for 11.13 lbs. Two-hundred and eleven teams weighed fish, the fishing was pretty good. The Eagles caught a lot of shorts and several keepers.

By Wade Vandelicht