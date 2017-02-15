The SoBoCo Eagles owned a big lead on Friday night. Then, they lost it. Then they won the game.

The Eagles showed a combination of grit and patience – both symbolic of their experience – in a 67-65 overtime win at Hallsville.

The win pushed the Eagles record to 21-2 on the season and gave them two wins over their rivals this season.

The Eagles owned a 10-point lead at halftime, but Hallsville, spurred on by a rocking home crowd for the Court Warming ceremony, came back in the second half.

Spurred by six 3-point shoots in the fourth period and the overtime, the Indians went on a 17-9 run in the final period and actually took a 2-point lead in the final minutes.

“It was a district championship atmosphere,” Jahnsen said, “and when they took the lead, we didn’t panic and we didn’t quit.”

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace