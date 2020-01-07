Last Friday was a disappointing night for the Southern Boone Boys Basketball team, as they picked up another loss for their record against the Tolton Trailblazers. Although the final score of the game, (33-56), suggests otherwise, the Eagles were not completely blow out of the water by their opponents.

Despite the clear gap in score, the first 3 quarters of the match could have been anybody’s game. The Trailblazers started pressuring the Eagles offense early, but the game remained very back and forth. Both teams remained scoreless for the first 2 and a half minutes of the game, and neither team reached double digits on the scoreboard until the second quarter. Even by halftime, Tolton only led SBC 20-15. The difference between the two teams was merely the fact that Father Tolton’s shots went in, and Southern Boone’s didn’t.

Tolton began to pull ahead by the end of the 3rd quarter, and with the Eagles’ starters for the game becoming exhausted, the ending score deficit sadly became the reality of a relatively evenly matched game between two talented teams.

Rece Gilmore and Tyson Smith lead the team in points, 11 and 8 respectively. Trenton Roney garnered 6 points for the team, and Nik Post and Blake Dapkus added 4 points each to the overall total.

By Savana Johnson