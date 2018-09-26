Parker Boyce’s boot is one of the best in the state.

Southern Boone County football coach Trent Tracy firmly believes in his All-State kicker Boyce. A kicker as automatic as Boyce is a luxury in the high school football scene and a tool that will, at one point, be the difference in a game. It’s such a rarity that Tracy said a decision to put Boyce in for a field goal wasn’t always an automatic one.

“I’ve gotten used to it now. It’s tough because you don’t usually have a kicker that can legitimately kick a 50-yard field goal,” Tracy said.

And he came within yards of that 50-yard field goal on Friday against Hallsville. With a 31-0 lead in the third quarter, Tracy wasn’t afraid to pull the trigger on a 47-yarder. Boyce sailed it just over the right corner of the uprights, putting him in the top 15 longest field goals in state history. He ties a 2004 record held by Robby Mandel from MICDS.

Special teams was one of the facets of the SoBoCo football team that was firing on all cylinders in a 34-8 win over their rival. The Indians were only 1-3 coming into the game, but the Eagles knew that this game would not be easy. Multiple overtimes, crazy lightning delays and missing officials are only some of the crazy happenings to occur when these two rivals have met in recent years.