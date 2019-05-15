The Southern Boone County baseball team mounted a late comeback, but it was too little too late as they fell to Boonville 5-4 in the district semifinal matchup.

The Eagles fell behind early, after a pair of ugly innings defensively to start the game. Head coach Brian Ash gave sophomore southpaw Ethan Osborne the ball on the mound, and Boonville attacked him early, starting off their half of the first with a single. The Pirates then loaded the bases with two outs after a walk and a single, looking to strike first and rattle Osborne.

It wasn’t just Osborne that was rattled, however. The following Boonville batter popped up his first pitch behind first base in shallow right field. Right fielder Sam Bonderer, first baseman Brady Trammell and second basemen Nik Post converged on the ball. Post called for the catch, but had an awkward angle, and the ball dropped past his outstretched glove. The error scored a runner and put Pirates on first and second.

By Briley Eilers