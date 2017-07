GOATS

Class 2 – Market Goat: 2nd place – Nikki Crocker, Englewood 4H;

3rd place – Oscar Hilgedick, Englewood 4H.

Class 3 – Market Goat: 1st place – Lauren Hammett, Englewood 4H; 2nd place – Riley Tade, Ashland FFA.

Class 4 – Market Goat: 1st place – Cole Hammett, Ashland FFA.

Class 5 – Market Goat: 1st place, Champion – Riley Tade, Ashland FFA.

SHEEP

Class 2 – Dorset: 1st place, Champion – Hayden Duncan, Englewood 4H.

Class 3 – Hampshire: 1st place – Creighton Sapp, Ashland FFA.

Class 4 – Hampshire: 1st place, Champion, Grand Champion – Gentry Duncan, Englewood 4H.

Class 5 – Hampshire: 2nd place – Madison Rode, Englewood 4H; 3rd place – Creighton Sapp, Ashland FFA.

Class 6 – Hamphire: 3rd place – Taylor Rode, Englewood 4H; 5th place – MacKenzie Lewis, Ashland FFA.

Class 7 – Natural Colored: 3rd place – Jaymie Collins, Englewood 4H; 4th place – Jaymie Collins, Englewood 4H.

Class 8 – Natural Colored: 5th place – Nikki Crocker, Englewood 4H.

Class 10 – Speckled Face:1st place – Taylor Rode, Englewood 4H.

Class 11 – Speckled Face: 2nd place, Reserve Champion- Gentry Duncan, Englewood 4H.

Class 13 – Crossbred: 1st place, Champion – Creighton Sapp, Ashland FFA.

Class 14 – Crossbred: 1st place – Madison Rode, Englewood 4H.

Class 15 – Crossbred: 2nd place – Creighton Sapp, Ashland FFA; 3rd place – MacKenzie Lewis, Ashland FFA.

