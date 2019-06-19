The Campus Barbershop Bombers U7 baseball team completed a perfect 10-0 season. The team competed in the Columbia Diamond Council machine pitch league.

The Bombers include 15 Southern Boone second grade boys. The team significantly improved throughout the season and developed strong fundamentals of the game. The team posted runs in the double digits in six of their games. The boys have a bright future in baseball thanks to their excellent coaches.

Above, front row from left: Tyler Williams, Landon Dowell, Tucker Basinger, Landry Aholt, Parker Casey, Cash Wobbe, Drew Bell; Middle row: Rush Talley, Sam Leininger, Avery Probst, Keaton Drummond, Vincent Hooibrink, Landon Koch, Brock Nichols, Tucker Morris; Coaches: Justin Basinger, Jared Drummond, Rusty Morris, Travis Nichols and Justin Wobbe.