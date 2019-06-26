St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Tarasenko, 27, appeared in 76 regular-season games in 2018-19. The 6’0, 225-pound forward collected 68 points overall, including 33 goals for his fifth consecutive 30-goal season. During the postseason, Tarasenko posted 11 goals and 17 points in 26 games, helping the Blues capture the 2019 Stanley Cup.