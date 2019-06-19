The St. Louis Blues have won the National Hockey League Championship, their first in their fifty-two year history as a team.

Considering that this winter the Blues were ranked last in the league in points, the accomplishment was even sweeter after defeating the Bruins 4-1 on Boston turf in Game 7.

The Blues returned to St. Louis with their trophy on Saturday, June 15 to a massive crowd and celebratory parade. The streets around the Arch were filled to capacity with Blues fans from all over the state.