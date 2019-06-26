St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed Head Coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract. Berube and Armstrong will be available to the media tomorrow, at 10 a.m., in the Enterprise Center Media Room.

Berube led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship after defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. Prior to reaching the final, Berube guided the Blues to victories over the Winnipeg Jets (1st round, 6 games), Dallas Stars (2nd round, 7 games) and San Jose Sharks (WCF, 6 games). The Blues’ historic playoff run included an improbable 10-3 record on the road.

After taking over behind the bench, Berube led the Blues to a 38-19-6 regular-season record and a third-place finish in the Central Division. From Jan. 1 to the end of the regular season, the Blues went 30-10-5, accumulating the most points among all teams in that span. Berube helped the Blues become just the seventh team since 1967-68 to earn a postseason berth after being last in the NHL standings at any point after New Year’s Day. He also coached the Blues through a franchise-record 11-game win streak from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19 and a 12-1-1 mark in February, which tied a franchise best for wins in a calendar month. For his efforts, Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award – the first nomination of his career.

Berube originally joined the Blues as an associate coach on June 15, 2017. Prior to coming to the organization, he made head coaching stints with the Philadelphia Flyers (2013-15), as well as the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Philadelphia Phantoms (2006-08) and Chicago Wolves (2016-17).