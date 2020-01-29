Despite a couple of setbacks from the typical winter weather in Missouri, the Versailles Tigers were able to make their way up to Southern Boone for their basketball games. But by the time the game started for the girls’ teams, the Tigers found the score deficit as slippery to climb as the ice outside.

The Lady Eagles quickly dominated the play of the game as soon as tipoff happened. While keeping their opponents at 5 points for the first quarter, SBC managed to rack up 28 points and tallied on another 34 by half-time.

By Savana Johnson