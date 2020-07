The Southern Boone high school hurlers ended their 2020 season last week in games versus Rock Bridge on Tuesday and a double-header on Thursday versus Capital City high school in Jefferson City.

The Eagles won out in a pitching duel beating the Bruins 1-0 after a rainy day that threatened to wash out the game. Ethan Osborne pitched seven innings allowing only two hits and struck out an impressive 10 batters.

By Frank Finley