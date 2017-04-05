Eagles soccer coach Chris Miller has often said that the player who can most make or break any high school team is a softball pitcher.

But right behind her, Miller says, a high school girls soccer goalie can make the biggest difference of any one player.

Which is why Miller and the Eagles are happy to have All State goalie Katy Andrews.

Andrews, a four-year starter for SoBoCo has yet to allow a goal in the first five games.

“I have to give credit to the team, our defense,” Andrews said. “They are doing all the work and we are communicating well out there.”

Andrews is coached by former SoBoCo All State and Truman State collegiate goalie Tyler Knierim.

“Tyler has helped me with so many details about being a goalie,” Andrews said. “We work on a lot of little things, like having my weight going forward when I catch the ball and how to read a play as it develops. We work on a lot of fundamentals.”

Knierim says that Andrews has the physical tools to do the job – she’s tall and has long arms – but also has the patience and willingness to learn and work hard.

By Bruce Wallace