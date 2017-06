The second annual Southern Boone Alumni Soccer Tournament will bee held June 16 at 6 p.m. at the SoBoCo soccer field.

Participants will include former Southern Boone Eagles boys and girls soccer players or any former high school players from other schools.

The event is a fund raiser for Eagles soccer teams. Cost is $35 per player.

For updates or questions, go to sbcsoccer.com or email: sobocosoccer@gmail.com.