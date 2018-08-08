LEAD PHOTO: More than 40 Southern Boone soccer alums were on hand Friday for the third annual Alumni Tournament. The event was a kickoff to the fall sports season that began with practices for SoBoCo athletes on Monday.

LEAD STORY: A part of the success of this year’s SoBoCo Eagles soccer team might be it’s link to the past. A number of players from last year’s run to the Final Four – where the Eagles won third place – will return to the lineup. They will be joined by talented players up from the junior varsity and new freshmen.

And they will be watched and encouraged by players from past Eagles soccer teams. Many of those players were on hand at Southern Boone on Friday.

The Eagles soccer alums gathered in the late evening heat on August 6 to play a game they love for one more evening.

The third annual Alumni Soccer game brought 47 alumni from championship boys and girls soccer teams. Chris Miller, Eagles head soccer coach, said the idea started three years ago after assistant coach Tyler Knierim brought the idea to him.

“Once we had enough people that had graduated to be able to do this, we thought it would be kind of fun to get everyone back,” Miller said.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers