All State Volleyball: MHSSA recently released the 2018-2019 All State, All-Academic Volleyball team. Those selected from Southern Boone include: Alyssa Crum SO, Brooklyn Marrs JR, Sydney Mattas JR, Jo Scheer SO, Trinity Schupp SO, Sayde Taggart JR.

Stichnote named All State: Southern Boone High School senior Sam Stichnote was named to the Missouri Class 3 All State basketball team this past week. It is the second consecutive year Stichnote was named to the All state squad. Stichnote has been the top player in the area the past three seasons and set a school career rebounding record this past season. Stichnote was also an All State football player the past two seasons.