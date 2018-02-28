Seven SoBoCo Eagles softball players recieved academic all-state for the 2017 season. The team is also sixth overall in Class 3 teams with a Grade Point Average of 3.74. Above, from left: Reganne Scheer, Kate Ponder, Ashley Osborne, Carrie Ponder, Dani Post. Not Pictured: Andrea Reeder, Camryn Schiller.
Seven Eagles Volleyball players have earned MHSVCA Academic All State: Above, from left: Sayde Taggart, Kayla Sage, Emma Straub, Carsyn Morris, Sydney Mattas, Anna Poole, Ginny Lewis. Requirements for inclusion include compete in at least 75% of Varsity matches and have a cumulative GPA of 3.6 or higher.
