Golf is a fickle beast. One round a player can seemingly attain the lofty height of swing perfection, while the very next day one cannot hit the broadside of a Boone County bean field. Such is the story of the SoBoCo girls golf last week, which saw the team achieve a resounding victory over conference rival Blair Oaks only to have its worst outing in several years the very next day to Tolton.

The match against Blair Oaks (and New Bloomfield) saw several SoBoCo girls record solid scores: Lily Frazier fired a 41 for overall medalist honors, Lila Frazier made the round in 46, Hayley Sapp 49, Kassidy Warren 57, and Gracyn Flaspohler 63 for a team total of 193 defeating Blair Oaks by ten strokes. JV players Kaitlyn Schmidt, 59 and Cailyn Chaney, 62, continued to show good improvement.

