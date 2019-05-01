The Southern Boone Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to announce the second class of inductees for the Southern Boone Athletic Hall of Fame.

The primary goal of the Southern Boone High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize those individuals and teams that have had outstanding athletic participation or significantly contributed to the athletic program at Southern Boone and beyond. Nominations for inductees were accepted from the community at large. It is with great pride and honor that we announce the 2019 Hall of Fame Class.

This year’s inductees include:

August Begemann – Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2013;

Denise Calvin – class of 1987;

Tammie Nichols Dodson – class of 1989;

Stan Klemme – Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2013;

Kristin Austin Miller – class of 2008;

Bob Sappington – Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2013;

Michael Troth – class of 2003;

Lahmon Wren – Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2014;

2012 Boys Soccer – class 1 state championship runner up.

Join us as we recognize and honor those that have excelled athletically and through their contributions to sports in the Southern Boone community. We look forward to building on the history and legacy of the students of Southern Boone by honoring the inductees.

The celebration is set for Saturday, May 4 at the Southern Boone High School Gymnasium. The reception will start at 5:00 pm and the program will begin at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $10 General Admission; $5 for all students; Children under 5 are free.

For more information, please visit www.southernboonesports.com/hall-of-fame.