The Southern Boone County football team saw a record-breaking season in 2018, winning the most games in program history and reaching the state quarterfinals before losing a tough game to a talented Trinity Catholic team.

Head coach Trent Tracy earned all-district honors as coach of the year, and numerous players were recognized on first and second team end of year lists.

The Eagles have improved every season under Tracy’s leadership, but the 2018 campaign will be tough to beat – especially considering the talent that departed.

Quarterback and defensive back Sam Stichnote, the unanimous leader of the team, graduated, as did All-State kicker Parker Boyce. Center and glue of the offensive line Brett Price is gone, and running back Connor Phillips ability to create long yardage plays is gone.

Despite some of its best talent leaving due to graduation, SoBoCo still has a plethora of tested players to step in and attempt another state run for the 2019 season. Tyson Smith, younger cousin of Stichnote and Price, has seen ample time at the varsity level, but mostly as a receiver or backup to Stichnote. He was thrown in behind center for the random trick play, or in the second half of blowout games, but he’ll be expected to take on more responsibilities as the new starting quarterback.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers

Photo: The Southern Boone Lady Eagles Volleyball team held a spaghetti fundraiser last weekend. Good food and surprise guest Rep. Sara Walsh, center, made the evening a success.