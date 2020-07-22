Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 07.14.20: Lee Allen Downing, 50, of Ashland, was remanded by the Boone County Jail for a bond revocation. Bonded $7,500.

• 07.16.20: Antony Michael Paul, 20, of Ashland, was arrested by the CSEC on a failure to appear charge. Bail $5,000.

• 07.17.20: Andrew Joseph Kent, 25, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on two (2) failure to appear charges. Bail $25,147.

• 07.20.20: Bo Desiree Hinton, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies a driving while suspended/revoked and driving while intoxicated charges. Bail $2,000.