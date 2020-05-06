Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 04.28.20: Max William Vance, 38 of Eugene, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of 2nd degree tampering with airplane/motor boat. Bonded $500.

• 04.30.20: William Joseph Gipson, 38, of Ashland, was arrested by University of Missouri Police on a 2nd degree assault charge and a 4th degree assault charge. Bail $10,000.

• 05.03.20: Ryan Dale Nowlin, 29, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a 3rd degree domestic assault charge. Bonded $1,500.