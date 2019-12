Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 12.13.19: Jimmy Dean Bittle, III, 34, of Hartsburg, was arrrested on 2nd degree assault charges. Bonded $50,000.

• 10.17.19: Ashley Dawn Wren, 34, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a 4th degree domestic assault charge. Bonded $1,000.