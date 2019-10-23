Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 10.16.19: Angela Renee Martie, 47, of Ashland, was arrested by MSHP on a driving while intoxicated charge. Bonded $500.

• 10.17.19: Ashland Police arrested Ronald Stephen Weathers, 42, of Ashland, on charges of: 3rd degree domestic assault charge and failure to appear.

• 10.22.29: Nichols Mindoza, 36, streets of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a driving while intoxicated charge. Bail $500