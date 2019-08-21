Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 08.16.19: Joseph Allen Gipson, 31, of Ashland, was arrested by University of Missouri Police on controlled substance possession and stealing charges. Bail: $4,500.

• 08.17.19: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesse Glen McCormack, 28, of Ashland on the following charges: driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of paraphrenalia, and excessive speed. Bonded: $1,500.

• 08.17.19: Lucas George Wren, 32, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a failure to appear charge. Bonded: $1,000.

• 08.18.19: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cleveland Rolley Joseph Davis, 39, of Hartsburg, on the following charges: 1st degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. Bail: not set.