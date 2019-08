Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 08.7.19: Lee Allen Downing, 49, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a failure to appear charge. Bonded $7,500.

• 08..19: Columbia Police arrested Brandon Montez Redden, 36, of Ashland, on the following charges: drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a probation and parole violation. Bail $20,500.