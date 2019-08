Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 07.25.19: Columbia Police arrested Matthew Martin Roberts, 30, of Ashland, on an out of county warrant. Bail: $5,000.

• 07.25.19: Courtney Marie Strub, 33, of Centralia, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded: $500.