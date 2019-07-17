Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 07.10.19: Adam Alfred Conner, 34, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on two out of county warrants. Bail: $16,698.51.

• 07.10.19: Ashland Police arrested Edwin Dell Lyons, 42, of Ashland, on an out of county warrant and a failure to appear charge. Bail: 1,337.50.

• 07.11.19: Angela Merea Baker, 49, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on an out of county warrant. Bail: none listed.

• 07.12.19: Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested William Michael Shansey, 62, of Ashland, on driving while intoxicated charges. Bonded: $500.