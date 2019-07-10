Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 07.3.19: Nicholas Allen Walters, 33, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on a failure to appear charge. Bonded: $1,500

• 07.3.19: Columbia Police arrested Tabitha Rae Whitaker, 26, of Ashland, on possession of a controlled substance charge. Bonded: $4,500.

• 07.03.19: Brandon Montez Redden, 36, of Ashland was arrested by Columbia Police on the following charges: stealing – firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bonded: $18,000.

• 07.5.19: Ashland Police arrested Lauren Dee Ann Beene, 28, of Ashland on 3rd degree domestic assault charges. Bonded: $1,500.