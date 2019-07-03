Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 06.26.19: Columbia Police arrested LaJavion Andreas Redden, 19, of Ashland, on two charges of 1st degree assault with serious physical injury and two counts of armed criminal action. Additional charges were added on June 28-29: receiving stolen property x3. Bail $228,500.

• 06.27.19: Christopher Gene Fisher, 45, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on the following charges: statutory rape of person under 14 and attempted statutory sodomy of person under 14. No Bond.

• 06.30.19: The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Todd Aaron Haslag, 25, of Hartsburg, on a driving while intoxicated charge. Bonded $500.