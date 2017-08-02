Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Wednesday, July 26th:

• Samuel Dean Gray, 23, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on failure to appear charges. Bail $5,000.

Thursday, July 27th:

• Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustyn Michael Barron, 20, of Hartsburg, on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bonded $1,500.

Tuesday, August 1st:

• Cindy Lou Thorp, 56, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of armed criminal action and 2nd degree domestic assault. Bail: To be set.