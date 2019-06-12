Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 05.30.19: Madison Garline Kliethermes, 18, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bonded: $1,000.

• 06.2.19: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hector Rodriguez, 39, of Hartsburg, on failure to appear charges. Bonded $272.50.

• 06.03.19: Phillip Anthony Lawson, 32, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a second degree assault charge. No bail set.

• 06.04.19: Brenda Lynne Fant, 49, of Hartsburg was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Bail $15,000.