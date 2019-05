Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 05.01.19: Joshua Aaron Parker, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a 1st degree trespassing charge. Bail $500.

• 05.02.19: Columbia Police arrested Angela Merea Davis, 49, of Ashland, on possession of a controlled substance charges. Bonded $9,000.

• 05.03.19: Willliam James Jones, 48, of Ashland, was arrested on two failure to appear charges. Bonded $15,000.