Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 04.04.19: Hector Rodriguez, 39, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a failure to appear charge. Bonded $87.50.

• 04.05.19: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Allan Dale Bobbitt, 32, of Ashland on a probation & parole violation. No bond.