Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

Police Chase ends in arrest: Law enforcement officials arrested Allan Bobbitt, 32, Wednesday afternoon, March 20, after a car and foot chase. The chase, which started at the intersection of Broadway and Main in Ashland, included officers from Ashland Police, Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies. Bobbitt was arrested after he crashed his car and led officers on a short foot chase at East Edwards Road near Highway DD. K-9 units and a helicopter were involved in the chase. Southern Boone Schools were put on a lockdown for about 30-minutes, however, Superintendent Chris Felmlee said students were not in danger. Bobbitt was cited for 10 different driving offenses, including avoiding arrest by fleeing and driving with a revoked license. Bail was set at $28,500.

• 03.21.19: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stacey Marie Bailey, 35, of Ashland on charges of fraudulent use of credit card device. Bonded: $1,000.

• 03.25.19: Mark Harden Whitaker, 27, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on failure to appear charges. Bonded $99.