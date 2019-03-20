Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 03.12.19: Nicholas Christopher Dulick, 31, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies for failing to register as a sex offender. Bail: $40,000.

• 03.12.19: Ashland Police arrested Antony Michael Paul, 18, of Ashland on the following charges: 2nd degree property damage, 1st degree trespassing and violating an order of protection. Bail: $2,000. A stalking charge was added on March 13, 2019. Bail: $30,000.

• 03.14.19: Adam Alfred Conner, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of stealing, misdemeanor stealing, and three charges of fraudulent use of a credit device. Bail: $7,000.

• 03.17.19: Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Devon Elsworth Francis, 54, of Ashland, on driving while intoxicated and failure to remain in proper lane. Bonded: $1,000.