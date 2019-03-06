Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 02.25.19: Shane Nelson Knight, 24, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on an out-of-county warrant. Bonded: $131.50.

• 02.25.19: Columbia Police arrested Hector Rodriguez, 38, of Mexico City, Mexico, on failure to appear charges. Bonded: $87.50.

• 02.27.19: Antony Michael Paul, 18, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on 2nd degree domestic assault charges. Bail: $6,500.

• 02.27.19: Jennifer Lynn Rinehart, 32, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of 1) delivery and 2) possession of a controlled substance. Bonded: $50,000.

• 03.02.19: Ashland Police arrested Allan Dale Bobbitt, 30, of Ashland, on charges or resisting/interfering with an arrest. Bonded: $500.

• 03.02.19: Brianna Michelle Likes, 22, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out-of-county warrant. Bonded: $1,006.

• 03.02.19: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erin Elizabeth Starke, 33, of Hartsburg, on an out-of-county warrant. Bonded: $500.