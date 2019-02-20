Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 02.13.19: Robert Eugene McTye, 42, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphrenalia. An additional charge of driving under revocation/suspension was added on 02.14.19. Bail: $5,000.

• 02.15.19: Robert Eugene McTye, 42, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of failing to follow judicial orders. Bail: $10,000.