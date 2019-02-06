Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 01.28.19: Eusebio Daniel Barajas-Real, 28, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a failure to appear charge. Bonded: $1,000.

• 01.30.19: Jason Edward Bias, 45, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on three out of county warrants. Bonded: $410.

• 01.31.19: Dustin Alan Gonnerman, 37, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Bonded: $500.

• 02.02.19: Ryan Keith Edwards, 33, of Hartsburg, had additional charges added to his arrest: damage to jail. No bail.

• 02.03.19: Antony Michael Paul, 18, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on two failure to appear charges. Bonded: $250.