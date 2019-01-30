Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 01.23.2019: Charles Everett Hayes, 28, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on two counts of misdemeanor stealing and a probation & parole violation. On 01.24.19 an additional charge of failure to appear was added. Release reason: sent State.

• 01.27.2019: Kenneth Marshall Harmon, 61, of Ashland, was arrested by the Mo. Highway Patrol on a charge of driving while intoxicated, persistant. Harmon was driving north on Highway 63 when his car ran off the right side of the road near the intersection with Forsee Road. Harmon’s 2005 Toyota Tacoma struck a highway sign, went down an embankment and into a small pond, according to state troopers reports. Harmon was cited for driving too fast for conditions and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to stay on the right side of the road and driving without insurance. He received minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Bonded: $1,500.