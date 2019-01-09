Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 01.01.19: Sarah Jane Sims, 34, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on 4th degree domestic assault charges. Bonded: $1,000.

• 01.05.19: Columbia Police arrrested Justin Lee Hudson, 24, of Hartsburg, on charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $4,500.

• 01.07.19: Ryan Keith Edwards, 32, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bonded: $9,000.