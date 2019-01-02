Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 12.21.18: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Crystal Ann Sawyer, 22, of Hartsburg, on a failure to appear charge. Bonded: $62.50.

• 12.23.18: Jessie Shayne May, 47, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies. May was accused of entering a residence, committing domestic assault against the occupant and was charged with burglary first degree and domestic assault second degree. Bail $10,000.

• 12.26.18: Daniel Shane Bratcher, 36, of Ashland was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a probation and parole violation. Bail: $0.00.

• 12.27.18: Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Anthony Stafford, 18, of Hartsburg, on two failure to appear charges. Bonded: $212.50.

• 12.28.18: Ashland Police arrested Krista Marie Strickland, 23, of Jefferson City for an out of county warrant. No bail set.

• 12.29.18: Chad Michael Scott, 30, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Bonded: $500.